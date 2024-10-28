Partner Insight: Aligning investment strategies to client needs

The financial markets have fluctuated between uncertainty and opportunity in recent years, making it challenging to align investment strategies with clients' goals and risk tolerances.

In this environment, it has become crucial for firms to offer a clear, adaptable framework that can evolve with changing market conditions. By centralising asset allocation and fund selection, firms can create a cohesive, research-driven approach.

"A centralised process is about offering every client the same quality of outcome regardless of the size of their portfolio," comments Brooks Macdonald's Co-CIO Michael Toolan.

According to Toolan, a unified approach allows for more stable strategies that evolve with market conditions while still maintaining consistency.

Toolan's co-CIO, Richard Larner, adds the importance of consistency within the investment process across varying markets. "Stability is key," he says. "While there will always be some evolution of our process, we believe very strongly in the central proposition that we offer."

This collaborative culture, they claim, strengthens the investment process, ensuring that every decision is well-informed and adaptable.

