Partner Insight: Labour's first Budget - Potential Truss 2.0 or benign for markets?

Overall, the UK economy continues to chug along, but there are some slowing signs in the wage data which, coupled with more rate cuts around the corner, makes us bullish on UK interest rate risk from here. From a credit perspective, valuations continue to look stretched and so we are cautious overall, but see the best risk-adjusted value at the front end of the credit curve.

What explains the recent rise in Gilt yields?

The simplest and most enduring explanation of the recent climb in Gilt Yields is the historical correlation between US Treasury yields and Gilt yields. Recent, strong, economic data out of the US combined with a potentially inflationary geopolitical backdrop have caused sharp increases in US yields over the last month. We believe this to be the main driver of recent absolute moves in Gilt yields.

On a relative basis, it is worth noting the widening spread of Gilt yields over US Treasury yields since the beginning of August (see Figure 1) indicating Gilt markets remain scarred from the 2022 Truss budget, with reignited investor uncertainty over the UK fiscal picture. This trend has been reversing recently however, in line with our view that the budget will be a largely benign event for markets, with Labour opting to demonstrate fiscal prudence.

Tentative signs of a slowdown in wage growth

Looking more broadly at the UK economy, while GDP growth remains positive, it remains vulnerable from external shocks, and we see early signals of weakness in wage data. GDP growth has remained positive at 0.9% YoY, however a sustained growth picture remains vulnerable to external shocks which could follow the US election or a further escalation of geopolitical tensions. This underlines the importance of credit selection and defensive positioning, a key focus in the funds.

Despite being hard to judge effectively given question markets over data collection, the labour market picture remains strong, with increasing probabilities of becoming employed if unemployed in the UK and falling probabilities of remaining unemployed. The probability of becoming unemployed also remains in the lower end of the historical range.

Whilst the labour market remains firm, wage growth is starting to fall after remaining particularly sticky in the UK relative to the US and Euro Area, partially due to supply side shocks to the labour market with elevated levels of economic inactivity due to long-term sickness and the Brexit-related drag. This falling wage growth picture in combination with UK inflation in September falling to a three-year low of 1.7%, below expectations, should give the Bank of England (BoE) confidence to cut by 25bps again in November. Accordingly, we are leaning long in UK interest rate risk across the portfolios.

Searching for overlooked areas in expensive credit markets

Credit markets are trading close to all time tights in many geographies and sectors, particularly in the longer dated and highest quality areas of the market, which explains why we are defensively positioned overall in credit. We do, however, still see value in sterling markets particularly at the front end of the curve, where we have been targeting individual credit opportunities to maximise risk-adjusted returns.

We currently see opportunities to take profit in the financials sector where valuations have compressed, moving instead into areas of the utilities sector across the UK and Europe where valuations remain attractive. Certain secured bonds also present opportunities with higher spreads on offer, and where valuations have not compressed to the same extent as other sectors with similar levels of credit risk.

