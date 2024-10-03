Partner Insight: 2024 U.S. Election - Why the next POTUS needs to focus on fiscal policy

clock • 1 min read
Partner Insight: 2024 U.S. Election - Why the next POTUS needs to focus on fiscal policy

This special edition of "The Angle" podcast focuses on the U.S. election. Who the next president of the United States will be is a constant topic of discussion, curiosity, and intense scrutiny. Join host Ritu Vohora and Chief U.S. Economist Blerina Uruçi on "The Angle" to explore U.S. fiscal policy, candidate taxation priorities, and why the U.S. is such a unique economy. 

You can listen the podcasts either directly here or download to your device on Spotify or Apple Music

 

Disclaimers

This podcast is for general information and educational purposes only, and outside the United States is intended for investment professional use only.

This podcast is for general information and educational purposes only, and outside the United States is intended for investment professional use only. 

It does not constitute a distribution, offer, invitation, recommendation, or solicitation to buy or sell any securities in any jurisdiction, or to conduct any particular investment activity. 

This podcast does not provide investment advice or recommendations, nor is it intended to serve as the primary basis for an investment decision. 

Prospective investors are recommended to seek independent legal, financial, and tax advice before making any investment decision. 

The views contained herein are those of the speakers as of the date of the recording and are subject to change without notice. These views may differ from those of other T. Rowe Price companies and/or associates. Information is based upon sources we consider to be reliable; we do not, however, guarantee accuracy. 

There is no guarantee that any forecasts made will come to pass. 

This podcast episode was recorded in September 2024. 

Publication referenced in this podcast include: "US Elections: Fork in the Road," Barclays, 2024. 

This podcast is copyright 2024 by T. Rowe Price.

LRN3880411

