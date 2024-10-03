Royal London chair Kevin Parry departs

According to a company statement, Parry informed the board that he does not wish to continue his tenure beyond 2024, and the latter has therefore accepted his resignation as chair. Parry previously served as director of the firm's asset management wing for a period between April 2020 and June 2021 and held the same role on Intermediate Capital Group's board for over a decade. Royal London AM net inflows fall in H1 2024 as outflows in global equities mount The outgoing chair said: "It has been a privilege to chair Britain's leading mutual insurance and asset management group. "Th...