Partner Insight: The energy transition fund investing in fossil fuels

Raj Shant, managing director at Jennison Associates, explains why the PGIM Jennison Carbon Solutions Equity Fund is so different than its peers.

Sarka Halas
clock • 3 min read
Partner Insight: The energy transition fund investing in fossil fuels

As the energy transition has grown to prominence as an investment theme, the number of strategies targeting it has exploded. Still, most of them invest heavily in the same areas: renewable energy assets such as wind and solar, sometimes electric vehicles and batteries.

Jennison Associates managing director Raj Shant argues this scope must be broadened. The PGIM Jennison Carbon Solutions Equity Fund, which Shant helps oversee, targets the less obvious opportunities within energy transition that he says investors risk missing if they exclusively focus on high profile assets like windfarms and solar panels.

"Really traditional climate products in some senses only look at the tip of the iceberg," says Shant. "With an iceberg, the bit you can see above the sea level is only about 10% and 90% is below. With traditional climate products, the focus ends up being very much wind, solar, renewables and batteries - the most visible 10%." 

This is where the PGIM Jennison Carbon Solutions Equity Fund differs from its peers, as it makes allocations to a wider range of investments linked to energy transition. Sometimes this can involve making allocations other funds cannot, with Shant giving the example of investing in certain fossil fuel assets as ‘transition fuels.'

These are defined as fossil fuels that are much cleaner than others (such as gas versus coal) and can be considered as contributing to decarbonisation because they release less CO2 per unit of energy generated. An example holding is Cheniere Energy, a US provider of liquified natural gas.

 "Fundamentally this strategy is built around the idea you can generate long-term outperformance of the broader market because the companies genuinely helping to find solutions to these problems should benefit at the revenue level and the profits level over a multi-year period," explains Shant.

Click button to access focus guide.

Find out more

 

*DATA PROTECTION STATEMENT

Your privacy policy – Please read carefully

We set out below how and the basis under which we, Incisive Media*, will communicate with you.  In our Privacy Policy we explain how we may use your data.

For subscriptions, events, sponsored content and resources, we will use the lawful basis of 'legitimate interests' and we will use the contact details supplied to us to market to you regarding your trial or subscription, reader research, events and other related products. You will always be offered the option to change your contact preferences.

Where you request a whitepaper or content published by one of our third party partners or attend a sponsored event which Incisive Media hosts, we will identify the third party or sponsors to you at the time and then pass on your contact details to them. They will contact you directly and their use of your data will be governed by their own privacy policy. Events may attract additional sponsors after bookings have opened and after the date you have signed up to attend, but we will identify all sponsors to you by email before the event.

Please note that if you are a sole trader or other partnership, you will not receive information regarding Incisive Media's other brands or from third parties until such time as we have your consent.

Related Topics

More on Investment

Last chance to register for Investment Week's flagship Funds to Watch Autumn event
Investment

Last chance to register for Investment Week's flagship Funds to Watch Autumn event

New ideas and fresh perspectives

Rebecca Hancock
clock 14 October 2024 • 2 min read
Take part: What do you want to know about investing in private markets?
Investment

Take part: What do you want to know about investing in private markets?

Hardeep Tawakley
Hardeep Tawakley
clock 14 October 2024 • 1 min read
Partner Insight: Consumer Staples - Sector in review
Investment

Partner Insight: Consumer Staples - Sector in review

Guinness Global Investors
clock 08 October 2024 • 13 min read
Most read
01

Rob Burdett reappears at Nedgroup Investments as head of international multi-manager wing

14 October 2024 • 1 min read
02

Labour turns to 'kitchen sinking' ahead of Budget as it faces 'Herculean task' to revive growth

14 October 2024 • 4 min read
03

Reeves urged to allow National Wealth Fund to issue bonds to unlock £100bn of private finance

14 October 2024 • 2 min read
04

Government to announce billions of financing for AI and 'growth areas' at inaugural International Investment Summit

14 October 2024 • 2 min read
05

Deep Dive: Investors pin hopes of UK outflows reversal on brighter growth and policy reforms

11 October 2024 • 5 min read
06

Fidelity launches ocean and freshwater-focused transition bond fund

14 October 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot