EM outperformance adds $2.5bn to Ashmore Group AUM as outflows slow

$700m net outflows

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read

Assets under management at Ashmore Group rose by $2.5bn over the most recent quarter, driven by the outperformance of emerging markets and slower net outflows.

In a trading update published today (14 October), the firm reported a 5% uptick in AUM to $51.8bn as at 30 September, up from $49.4bn in the previous quarter.  Positive investment performance of $3.2bn offset net outflows of $700m, which had slowed from $2bn in the preceding three months.  Ashmore Group suffers $2bn outflows as institutions slash EM exposure The London-based asset manager said the flows improvement was driven by an increase in gross subscriptions from institutional investors across a range of investment themes, as well as reduced redemptions.  An increase in inv...

