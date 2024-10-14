EM outperformance adds $2.5bn to Ashmore Group AUM as outflows slow

Assets under management at Ashmore Group rose by $2.5bn over the most recent quarter, driven by the outperformance of emerging markets and slower net outflows.
In a trading update published today (14 October), the firm reported a 5% uptick in AUM to $51.8bn as at 30 September, up from $49.4bn in the previous quarter. Positive investment performance of $3.2bn offset net outflows of $700m, which had slowed from $2bn in the preceding three months. Ashmore Group suffers $2bn outflows as institutions slash EM exposure The London-based asset manager said the flows improvement was driven by an increase in gross subscriptions from institutional investors across a range of investment themes, as well as reduced redemptions. An increase in inv...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes