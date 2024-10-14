EM outperformance adds $2.5bn to Ashmore Group AUM as outflows slow

In a trading update published today (14 October), the firm reported a 5% uptick in AUM to $51.8bn as at 30 September, up from $49.4bn in the previous quarter. Positive investment performance of $3.2bn offset net outflows of $700m, which had slowed from $2bn in the preceding three months. Ashmore Group suffers $2bn outflows as institutions slash EM exposure The London-based asset manager said the flows improvement was driven by an increase in gross subscriptions from institutional investors across a range of investment themes, as well as reduced redemptions. An increase in inv...