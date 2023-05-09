Partner Insight: The water challenge - a primer for investors

The world is facing many serious challenges, but there's no doubt that water and the issues around it are very much among them.

Whether it is drought, sewage on beaches or impacts on energy supply, the implications are very real, for people around the world and for businesses.

In this whitepaper, we take a deeper look at the issues around water and what investors need to be aware of.

From the importance of tariffs to what makes for an attractive issuer, we discuss the fundamental challenges and the implications for investment strategy.

This post is funded by RBC BlueBay