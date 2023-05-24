Andrew Bailey: 'No excuse' for failing to tackle climate change

"Unlike pandemics and wars, which are terrible, and events that we are having to deal with, climate change, I am afraid, is highly predictable," he said in a speech this morning (24 May). "That is the reality. And there is therefore no excuse for failing to tackle it."

He added that while government policy would be critical to achieving the UK's net zero targets, private sector investment - and the world of the Bank of England and its regulators - also had crucial roles to play, particularly against a backdrop of sluggish economic growth and sticky inflation.

"A big challenge we and the world economy face is that the underlying rate of economic growth in many countries, particularly industrialised countries, has fallen - that is true here," Bailey said.

"The transition to net zero is a major structural change that needs substantial investment and can, over quite a prolonged transition period, help to raise the potential growth rate of the economy. That is a good thing. But of course, it can only do that if we plan it and get on with it and get it right. That is the challenge, and it is a positive challenge, it seems to me."

Bailey said there were present and future "headwinds" on the path to net zero, not least the lingering challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, which he said was still "shaping the economic dynamics of this country".

However, he argued it remained critical to maintain focus on tackling climate risk and accelerating the net zero transition.

"In the midst of those headwinds, I think it is important that we recognise that our future, in respect to tackling climate risk, is dependent on the actions we take now," he said.

"So, we will continue to address the impacts of climate change. We recognise that the economy and the financial system are not immune from playing their very important part in that."

The Bank of England is currently working to help develop standards for corporate Transition Plans, which will be mandatory for growing numbers of businesses and investors to publish in the coming years in the UK. It is also continuing to develop more robust standards and rules around climate and nature risk disclosure.

Bailey - who chairs the standing committee of the supervisory and regulatory cooperation at the international Financial Stability Board - also said it was crucial to ensure standards governing climate and environmental risk were aligned globally as "climate risk knows no borders".

"We will do everything we can to ensure that the infrastructure is built and put into effect that helps that transition to happen," he said. "That helps that disclosure, transparency, and pricing and risk management - and that is a very important task. This is important because it is actually about risk to our economies today."