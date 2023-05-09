Waverton IM assets pass £9bn on 42% surge in 2022 inflows

Waverton IM posted revenues of £54.9m in 2022, up from £50.3m in 2021.

AUM at the investment manager rose by £504m, or 5.8%, during the year. New business contributed substantially to AUM growth, with the business overall recording net new assets (NNA) inflow of £1.4bn, up from £953m in 2021.

According to the firm this represented a £447m or 49.2% overperformance against budget.

Waverton's Adviser Solutions channel was particularly successful in 2022, reporting £1.1bn of net positive flows into the fund house's managed portfolio service (MPS), up from £626m the year before.

Waverton finds new portfolio manager at Evelyn Partners

Although in December 2022 AUM declined in challenging market conditions, Waverton began the new year positively, with a record £9.5bn AUM in January 2023.

AUM growth in the second half of 2022 helped Waverton post revenues for the year of £54.9m, up from £50.3m in 2021.

A total of 95% of revenue was asset based fees, roughly the same as the year before, reflecting a revenue model largely based on a pure management fee.

Revenue growth of 9.1% during the year was greater than the growth rate in AUM due to large inflows into more efficient management vehicles, which have resulted in a higher revenue yield, according to Waverton.

Staff numbers grew during 2022. Average headcount for the year was 175, up from 160 in 2021, which the company said reflects its investment in additional capacity for growth roles.

Overall expenditure for the year was £43.1m, up from £38.1m the previous year, which can be attributed to an increase in staff costs and investment in growth initiatives.

Profit before tax decreased by 2.4% to £11.7m, a fall from £12m in 2021.

Waverton's Carter: Safe haven credentials will return to fixed income in 2023

The profit margin for 2022 was 21.3%, a slight decrease year-on-year from 23.9% mainly attributable to increased cost of sales as a result of the higher NNA flows, and project costs associated with the outsourcing of the operations function.

Nick Tucker, CEO of Waverton Investment Management, said: "2022 has been challenging for the industry and I am proud of the progress that Waverton has made despite market conditions. Attracting new business and ensuring we retain our existing clients is made possible by an immense team effort from everyone.

"Our growth has been supported by the recruitment of high calibre and talented individuals in all divisions which, coupled with our strategic investment in technology to drive efficiency and improve our client experience, is key to future growth."