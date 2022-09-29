Partner insight: New content hub launched on 'progressive fixed income'

Investment Week has partnered with RBC BlueBay Asset Management to launch a new, dedicated content hub on the topic of fixed income.

Visitors will receive all the latest insights from BlueBay on achieving alpha, with new articles added on a regular basis.

The current lead article addresses the question of whether fixed income is now attractively priced for investors to return. Chief investment strategist David Riley argues that while the challenging conditions are not over, there is value to be found.

We also hear from head of ESG investment My-Linh Ngo on two subjects: first, the increasing emphasis on the "S" in ESG, and second, whether ESG funds should be going short through liquid alternatives.

She argues that ESG funds could have more flexibility to manage downside risks if they adopt liquid alternatives, though there are regulatory hurdles to overcome.

Regular readers can expect further analysis of the macroeconomic situation over the coming weeks and months, as well as deep dives on topics such as emerging markets and subordinated debt.

Visit the Progressive Fixed Income hub now