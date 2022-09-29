Last chance to register for Investment Week Select

Next week in London

Last chance to register for Investment Week Select

Investment Week's popular Select event takes place next Tuesday 4th October in London and sessions are booking up fast.

This is a unique conference that provides delegates with the flexibility to choose their own agenda. They can select from up to eight out of sixteen portfolio managers and shape their own day to see the managers at a time that suits them - "Your Time. Your Choice".

Each session is limited, and with the conference being next week a lot of the sessions are almost fully booked. Register soon to avoid missing out on the presentations you'd most like to see. 

By attending, you will be able to chose from the following sessions:

  • Fund: AXA Framlington Biotech Fund
    Speaker: Peter Hughes, Portfolio Manager

  • Fund: Federated Hermes Emerging Market Debt
    Speaker: Mohammed Elmi, CFA, Vice President, Lead Portfolio Manager

  • Fund: ES R&M UK Equity Smaller Companies
    Speaker: George Ensor, Portfolio Manager

  • Fund: TM Tellworth UK Select Fund
    Speaker: Seb Jory, Fund Manager, Tellworth Investments

  • Fund: Tokio Marine Japanese Equity Small Cap Fund
    Speaker: Eiji Fukumuro, Product Specialist, Tokio Marine Asset Management

  • Fund: GAM Star Global Rates
    Speaker: Adrian Owens, Investment Director, GAM Investments

  • Fund: GS Emerging Markets CORE® Equity Portfolio
    Speaker: Hania Schmidt, CFA, Executive Director & Head of Quantitative Investment Strategies Client Portfolio Management, EMEA & India

  • Fund: M&G Global Emerging Markets Fund
    Speaker: Michael Bourke, Fund Manager, M&G Investments

  • Fund: PGIM Wadhwani Keynes Systematic Absolute Return Fund
    Speaker: Michael Dicks, Chief Economist & Deputy Head of Research, PGIM Wadhwani

  • Fund: Redwheel Next Generation Emerging Markets Equity Fund
    Speaker: James Johnstone, Portfolio Manager, Redwheel Next Generation Emerging Markets Equity Fund

  • Fund: VT Gravis Digital Infrastructure Income Fund
    Speaker: Matthew Norris, Fund Manager, Director of Real Estate Securities, Gravis

  • Fund: Impax Global Equity Opportunities
    Speaker: David Winborne, Senior Portfolio Manager, Managing Director

  • Funds: Allianz Strategic Bond Fund (Fund 1) / Allianz UK Equity Franchise covering Allianz UK Listed Equity Income Fund and Allianz UK Listed Opportunities Fund (Fund 2)
    Speakers: Mike Riddell - CFA, Lead Portfolio Manager, Head of Macro Unconstrained Team (Fund 1) / Richard Knight - CFA, Portfolio Manager & Thomas Morris - Product Specialist, Global & UK Equities (Fund 2)

  • Fund: Rediscovering Japan with Nomura Asset Management
    Speaker: Andrew McCagg, Senior Client Portfolio Manager

The event is also CPD accredited. Register today to secure your free place: https://event.investmentweek.co.uk/investmentweekselect2022/en/page/home

