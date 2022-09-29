Last chance to register for Investment Week Select

Investment Week's popular Select event takes place next Tuesday 4th October in London and sessions are booking up fast.

This is a unique conference that provides delegates with the flexibility to choose their own agenda. They can select from up to eight out of sixteen portfolio managers and shape their own day to see the managers at a time that suits them - "Your Time. Your Choice".

Each session is limited, and with the conference being next week a lot of the sessions are almost fully booked. Register soon to avoid missing out on the presentations you'd most like to see.

By attending, you will be able to chose from the following sessions:

Fund: AXA Framlington Biotech Fund

Fund: Federated Hermes Emerging Market Debt

Speaker: Mohammed Elmi, CFA, Vice President, Lead Portfolio Manager

Fund: ES R&M UK Equity Smaller Companies

Speaker: George Ensor, Portfolio Manager

Fund: TM Tellworth UK Select Fund

Speaker: Seb Jory, Fund Manager, Tellworth Investments

Fund: Tokio Marine Japanese Equity Small Cap Fund

Speaker: Eiji Fukumuro, Product Specialist, Tokio Marine Asset Management

Fund: GAM Star Global Rates

Speaker: Adrian Owens, Investment Director, GAM Investments

Speaker: Adrian Owens, Investment Director, GAM Investments Fund: GS Emerging Markets CORE® Equity Portfolio

Fund: M&G Global Emerging Markets Fund

Speaker: Michael Bourke, Fund Manager, M&G Investments

Fund: PGIM Wadhwani Keynes Systematic Absolute Return Fund

Speaker: Michael Dicks, Chief Economist & Deputy Head of Research, PGIM Wadhwani

Fund: Redwheel Next Generation Emerging Markets Equity Fund

Speaker: James Johnstone, Portfolio Manager, Redwheel Next Generation Emerging Markets Equity Fund

Fund: VT Gravis Digital Infrastructure Income Fund

Speaker: Matthew Norris, Fund Manager, Director of Real Estate Securities, Gravis

Fund: Impax Global Equity Opportunities

Speaker: David Winborne, Senior Portfolio Manager, Managing Director

Speaker: David Winborne, Senior Portfolio Manager, Managing Director Funds: Allianz Strategic Bond Fund (Fund 1) / Allianz UK Equity Franchise covering Allianz UK Listed Equity Income Fund and Allianz UK Listed Opportunities Fund (Fund 2)

Fund: Rediscovering Japan with Nomura Asset Management

Speaker: Andrew McCagg, Senior Client Portfolio Manager

Speaker: Andrew McCagg, Senior Client Portfolio Manager

The event is also CPD accredited. Register today to secure your free place: https://event.investmentweek.co.uk/investmentweekselect2022/en/page/home