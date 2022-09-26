Partner insight: Why we believe cyber security is indispensable in growth portfolios

The cost of cyber crime is mounting rapidly. It is expected to grow by 15% each year until 2025, reaching as much as $10.5 trillion.

Fortunately, the cyber security industry is responding. This is reflected in its expanding revenues:

LGIM believes cyber security has an indispensable role to play in growth portfolios.

That's why LGIM offers the L&G Cyber Security UCITS ETF - a simple, liquid and cost-effective way to access this high-growth megatrend.

To find out more about how the evolution of cyber security is creating opportunities for investors, view our exclusive infographic presentation