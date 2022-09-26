Partner insight: Why we believe cyber security is indispensable in growth portfolios

In this infographic presentation, LGIM explains why the cyber security industry is only going to grow

clock • 1 min read
Partner insight: Why we believe cyber security is indispensable in growth portfolios

The cost of cyber crime is mounting rapidly. It is expected to grow by 15% each year until 2025, reaching as much as $10.5 trillion.

Fortunately, the cyber security industry is responding. This is reflected in its expanding revenues:

 LGIM believes cyber security has an indispensable role to play in growth portfolios.

That's why LGIM offers the L&G Cyber Security UCITS ETF - a simple, liquid and cost-effective way to access this high-growth megatrend.

To find out more about how the evolution of cyber security is creating opportunities for investors, view our exclusive infographic presentation 

Related Topics

More on Investment

All up from 0.25%
Investment

ii increases interest rate on cash balances as hikes continue

From 0.25% to 0.5%

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 27 September 2022 • 1 min read
Investing in the 'next Terry Smiths' will not help investors retiring today.
Investment

Fund managers are sacrificing long-term gains for capital survival

Painful to invest long-term now

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 27 September 2022 • 4 min read
The ninth ETF in WisdomTree’s thematic equity range, WCAR will list on London Stock Exchange on 28 September, with a total expense ratio of 0.45%.
ETFs

WisdomTree launches Global Automotive Innovators ETF

Future auto leaders

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 27 September 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Mini Budget 22: Chancellor confirms stamp duty cut

23 September 2022 • 7 min read
02

Thirteen key takeaways from Mini Budget 2022

23 September 2022 • 7 min read
03

Mini Budget 22: Chancellor scraps 45% top rate of income tax for high earners

23 September 2022 • 1 min read
04

Investment Week reveals finalists for Women in Investment Awards 2022

21 September 2022 • 6 min read
05

AJ Bell's Helena Morrissey to step down as chair over disagreement on CEO Andy Bell's role

27 September 2022 • 2 min read
06

Emergency interest rate hike: 'Overreaction' or too little too late?

26 September 2022 • 4 min read
04 Oct
United Kingdom
Conference

Investment Week Select 2022

Register now
Trustpilot