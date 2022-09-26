Stock Spotlight: CEO departure leaves Serco's future uncertain

Soames is stepping down after more than eight years at the company, many of which were spent saving the firm from its 2013 near-collapse.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, explained that "Soames is widely credited as reviving Serco's fortunes", adding that shareholders had been "disappointed" by his retirement.

"Soames, the grandson of Sir Winston Churchill, took on one of the largest turnaround stories on the market and has since put the business back on the right path," Mould said.

Chris Field, co-manager on the Liontrust Global Fundamental Team, agreed, stating: "Rupert Soames has been instrumental in the transformation of Serco from a deeply indebted and troubled business with a poor culture into an admired company with a much improved culture that provides a strong platform for governments globally to outsource a range of public services."

Serco's stock price fell following the announcement of Soames's retirement, now down 9.4% this month, according to Morningstar.

Soames began in the role in 2014, taking over "a highly indebted outsourcer with a bad culture and large loss-making contracts as a result of poor systems and controls," according to Field.

Field noted that from the beginning, Soames was forced to make "make an onerous £450m provision to cover the future contract losses and raise over £0.5bn in fresh equity to ensure the future of the company".

From there, Soames and CFO Angus Cockburn worked to deleverage the balance sheet and cut costs, which Field described as "a herculean task which they achieved".

Cockburn retired as CFO last year, and Tom Gilbey, equity research analyst at Quilter Cheviot, said that Soames's departure made it "a worrying double loss for Serco".

'Stable footing'

Since Soames and Cockburn worked to reform Serco, the business has remained on a stable footing, seeing strong organic growth in the years since.

Gilbey explained: "Soames simplified the portfolio, including discovering and working through about £500m of public sector ‘problem contracts'. He also pivoted the business to US defence through a major acquisition."

Field explained that the business began to win more than one in three new client contracts, "allowing Serco to restore its margin to industry levels".

"It is no surprise to us that Serco aims to grow at twice the rate of the market," he added.

Field said that Serco "is now highly regarded by peers and its customers" with a strong balance sheet, and managed to grow 12% in the first half of 2021, excluding Test and Trace contract revenue.

"This is a very different business from the one Soames joined," he concluded.

Mould agreed, stating: "While the share price may still only be a fraction of its pre-tagging scandal days, the business has returned to notably better health.

"Its reputation has improved, debt is forecast to come down and profit is expected to go up, which means Soames can exit knowing he has made a difference."

Replacement

Soames is due to step down at the end of this year, and will be replaced by Mark Irwin, Serco's UK and Europe CEO. Irwin joined Serco in 2013, and between 2014 and 2020 ran Serco's Asia-Pacific region, before moving to his current role.

Irwin has been widely regarded to be a good replacement, but many, including Gilbey, said Soames would be "a pretty tough act to follow".

"We have to consider Rupert Soames's retirement as a negative, given he was so integral to Serco's successful turnaround into a more resilient business," he said.

However, Field, said he is not expecting a change to Serco's strategy as a result of the change in CEO, as the transition has been 'carefully planned' and he views Irwin as a "a strong and experienced successor".

Looking forward, Field argued that Serco's position as a trusted partner to government placed it in a good position.

"It is well invested, offers broad technical expertise and agility to governments, qualities they do not necessarily possess," he explained.

"We believe pressure on governments to deliver high quality public services efficiently and at lower cost will continue to grow and the private sector can best placed to provides these services. Consequently, we believe the outlook for Serco is very positive."

Gilbey also pointed to the continued increase in US defence spending, arguing that the firm would benefit from it. Therefore, he said he expects "mid-single-digit revenue growth" for the firm going forward.