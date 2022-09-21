Industry Voice: Investing in the sustainable economy, not subsidising it

Our philosophy is simple, we focus on identifying high quality companies which are well-aligned to the transition to a sustainable economy. We believe these companies will be the winners of tomorrow.

In the video below, Martijn Kleinbussink, Portfolio Manager, Kempen Global Sustainable Equity Strategy discusses how they have incorporated sustainability throughout their entire process from start to finish alongside the importance of investing in high quality companies.

 

Do you want to know more about Kempen's sustainable equity? Find out more here

 

This post is funded by Kempen

