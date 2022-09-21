Only 22% of asset managers have 'credible' net zero plan despite 81% pledging targets

Alternative asset classes continue to lag behind, particularly in terms of stewardship and engagement while coverage of climate data is limited.

The Investment Fund ESG Rating Review 2022 survey revealed a significant rise in the number of fund management groups pledging to become net zero by 2050, with 81% now having such a commitment in place versus only 41% the previous year.

However, the report, which surveyed 63 asset managers to understand their current approach towards incorporating ESG and climate change risk, found that despite the encouraging development, only two in ten groups could demonstrate a credible plan within specific funds to meet their firm-level commitment.

Progress on integrating ESG into investment approaches appears to have been stymied, with 24% scoring Green ESG ratings on XPS's proprietary "traffic light" rating system - up from 23%.

Meanwhile, 31% of managers could not provide examples of how ESG has been integrated into their funds, raising concerns over whether ESG practices are actually being applied.

Alternative asset classes continue to lag behind, particularly in terms of stewardship and engagement while coverage of climate data is limited. This also raises questions over whether sufficient focus is being given to ESG and climate change in these funds.

Alex Quant, head of ESG research at XPS Pensions Group, said: "Despite the emergence of anti-ESG sentiment in the last year, it remains our view that integrating consideration of ESG factors into investment decisions is a critical part of sustainable, long-term investment practice.

"We appreciate that a lot of effort is being spent in this area across the investment management industry, however, it is clear that there remain areas for improvement particularly around considering climate change and reporting back to stakeholders on ESG outcomes."