Only 22% of asset managers have 'credible' net zero plan despite 81% pledging targets

31% cannot produce integration example

clock • 1 min read
Alternative asset classes continue to lag behind, particularly in terms of stewardship and engagement while coverage of climate data is limited.
Image:

Alternative asset classes continue to lag behind, particularly in terms of stewardship and engagement while coverage of climate data is limited.

Only 22% of asset managers have credible plans to support their net zero commitments, according to research from XPS Pensions Group.

The Investment Fund ESG Rating Review 2022 survey revealed a significant rise in the number of fund management groups pledging to become net zero by 2050, with 81% now having such a commitment in place versus only 41% the previous year.

'Keep stepping up': Race to Zero raises the bar for 'net zero' investors

However, the report, which surveyed 63 asset managers to understand their current approach towards incorporating ESG and climate change risk, found that despite the encouraging development, only two in ten groups could demonstrate a credible plan within specific funds to meet their firm-level commitment.

Progress on integrating ESG into investment approaches appears to have been stymied, with 24% scoring Green ESG ratings on XPS's proprietary "traffic light" rating system - up from 23%.

Meanwhile, 31% of managers could not provide examples of how ESG has been integrated into their funds, raising concerns over whether ESG practices are actually being applied.

Alternative asset classes continue to lag behind, particularly in terms of stewardship and engagement while coverage of climate data is limited. This also raises questions over whether sufficient focus is being given to ESG and climate change in these funds.

MPs launch new inquiry into the role of the financial sector in the UK's net-zero transition

Alex Quant, head of ESG research at XPS Pensions Group, said: "Despite the emergence of anti-ESG sentiment in the last year, it remains our view that integrating consideration of ESG factors into investment decisions is a critical part of sustainable, long-term investment practice.

"We appreciate that a lot of effort is being spent in this area across the investment management industry, however, it is clear that there remain areas for improvement particularly around considering climate change and reporting back to stakeholders on ESG outcomes."

Related Topics

More on ESG

Phase out coal-fired power and thermal coal mining from its listed holdings.
Funds

HSBC AM to phase out thermal coal investing by 2040

Support transition away from thermal coal

Investment Week
clock 22 September 2022 • 2 min read
Industry Voice: Investing in the sustainable economy, not subsidising it
ESG

Industry Voice: Investing in the sustainable economy, not subsidising it

Kempen
clock 21 September 2022 • 1 min read
Simone Borsetti, MainStreet Partners
ESG

Smart cities: Opportunities in managing the urbanisation trend

Cut greenhouse emissions by 15%

Simone Borsetti
clock 21 September 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals finalists for Women in Investment Awards 2022

21 September 2022 • 6 min read
02

FCA to impose £50m fine on Link Fund Solutions over Woodford failings

21 September 2022 • 2 min read
03

Fundsmith Emerging Equities closure: 'Not everything he touches turns to gold'

15 September 2022 • 5 min read
04

Industry Voice: Key Takeaways From PIMCO's ESG Investing Report

20 September 2022 • 2 min read
05

Fed increases interest rates as US inflation hits 14 year high

22 September 2022 • 2 min read
06

Federated Hermes cuts ties with 'anti-ESG' US nonprofit

20 September 2022 • 1 min read
22 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Sustainable Investment Market Focus 2022

Register now
Trustpilot