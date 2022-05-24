Industry Voice: SustainAbility - Don't just stand there, do something!

Don't just stand there, do something! Most people will be familiar with this phrase, often shouted when an unexpected event causes chaos or disruption in the world around them. 

So, proactivity, or patience? In the latest SustainAbility blog, Royal London Asset Management's Head of Sustainable Investments, Mike Fox, discusses why patience really is a virtue amidst uncertainty in markets. 

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and any income from them may go down as well as up and is not guaranteed. Investors may not get back the amount invested. The views expressed are those of the author at the date of publication unless otherwise indicated, which are subject to change, and is not investment advice.

About us: Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) is one of the UK's leading fund management companies, managing assets on behalf of a wide range of clients. Our experienced team of investment specialists manages around £159 billion of assets (as at 31.03.2022, subject to rounding), investing across all major asset classes. Our funds are aimed at meeting a broad range of investor needs.

