RLAM to launch sustainable growth fund

Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) is to launch a sustainable growth fund, looking to focus on investment opportunities available as a result of the possible undervaluation of companies that can have a positive influence on society and the environment.

The fund will invest in global equity and fixed income assets to construct a portfolio highly diversified by geography and sector to achieve capital growth over the medium term of three to five years.

The Global Sustainable Growth Fund launches with £100m of assets under management and is available to a broad spectrum of investors including retail, wealth managers and institutions, with a wide range of risk profiling requirements. The fund is rated risk level 6 under Defaqto and Dynamic Risk Planner models.

Managed by Mike Fox, George Crowdy and Sebastien Beguelin, the sustainable growth fund expands RLAM's range of sustainable investment solutions, now containing eight investment strategies across UK and overseas equity and fixed income markets.

Fox, RLAM's head of sustainable investments and co-portfolio manager of the Global Sustainable Growth Fund, said: "We consistently find companies that are attractive from a sustainability perspective are undervalued by the market, leading to exceptional opportunities for investors to benefit from the returns available whilst meeting their risk and sustainability requirements.

"We believe our long track record and proven approach to sustainable investing positions us extremely well to deliver a highly diversified portfolio that can meaningfully contribute to meeting clients' long-term investment goals."