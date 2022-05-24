RLAM to launch sustainable growth fund

Focuses on firms with ‘positive influence’

clock • 1 min read
RLAM to launch sustainable growth fund

Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) is to launch a sustainable growth fund looking to focus on possible investment opportunities available as a result of market inefficiencies and the undervaluation of companies that can have a positive influence on society and the environment.

Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) is to launch a sustainable growth fund, looking to focus on investment opportunities available as a result of the possible undervaluation of companies that can have a positive influence on society and the environment.

The fund will invest in global equity and fixed income assets to construct a portfolio highly diversified by geography and sector to achieve capital growth over the medium term of three to five years.

The Global Sustainable Growth Fund launches with £100m of assets under management and is available to a broad spectrum of investors including retail, wealth managers and institutions, with a wide range of risk profiling requirements. The fund is rated risk level 6 under Defaqto and Dynamic Risk Planner models.

RLAM sees AUM hit record levels in 2021

Managed by Mike Fox, George Crowdy and Sebastien Beguelin, the sustainable growth fund expands RLAM's range of sustainable investment solutions, now containing eight investment strategies across UK and overseas equity and fixed income markets.

Fox, RLAM's head of sustainable investments and co-portfolio manager of the Global Sustainable Growth Fund, said: "We consistently find companies that are attractive from a sustainability perspective are undervalued by the market, leading to exceptional opportunities for investors to benefit from the returns available whilst meeting their risk and sustainability requirements.

"We believe our long track record and proven approach to sustainable investing positions us extremely well to deliver a highly diversified portfolio that can meaningfully contribute to meeting clients' long-term investment goals."

 

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Christopher Marchant

View profile
More from Christopher Marchant

Ninety One: Fund managers 'overly' reliant on ESG scores

CCLA hires head of investment solutions from Man Group

More on ESG

The survey asked 130 fund management professionals
ESG

Ninety One: Fund managers 'overly' reliant on ESG scores

88% use third-party ratings

Christopher Marchant
clock 24 May 2022 • 2 min read
Javier Arias is an associate in Redington’s manager research team
ESG

Redington: ESG, stewardship and sustainability principles in EM sovereign debt

Late to the party

Javier Arias
clock 24 May 2022 • 4 min read
Industry Voice: SustainAbility - Don't just stand there, do something!
ESG

Industry Voice: SustainAbility - Don't just stand there, do something!

Royal London Asset Management
clock 24 May 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

HSBC AM global head of responsible investing: 'Who cares if Miami is six metres under water in 100 years?'

19 May 2022 • 3 min read
02

HSBC AM's 'head of irresponsible investment' condemned over climate speech

20 May 2022 • 4 min read
03

HSBC suspends Stuart Kirk over climate change 'hyperbole' speech - reports

23 May 2022 • 2 min read
04

Helen Pridham: Industry pays tribute to trailblazing journalist and businesswoman

19 May 2022 • 5 min read
05

Tesla booted from S&P ESG index

19 May 2022 • 1 min read
06

Nick Train apologises again and bemoans 'painful' UK market

18 May 2022 • 3 min read
25 May
United Kingdom
Conference

Alternatives Market Focus 2022

Register now
Trustpilot