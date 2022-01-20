Partner Insight: How can diversity and inclusion support sustainable business practices in asset management?

To do that, they need policies that both attract the right talent and create conditions that allow that talent to thrive as part of the team.

Diversity and inclusion are key to achieving this, particularly when it comes to appealing to and retaining younger workers.

More than eight in 10 millennials feel engaged and empowered by an inclusive culture, which in turn means businesses that prioritise inclusivity and diversity are twice as likely to meet or exceed their financial goals, according to recent insights from Deloitte.

Minding the gap

The good news is that the Covid-19 health crisis has accelerated the uptake of diversity and inclusion policies at many UK asset managers, with pandemic-related initiatives such as greater flexible working opportunities set to make it easier for female caregivers to prosper in their careers.

In recent years, a growing number of companies have also adopted "blind" recruitment practices, which involve removing tell-tale identifiers such as names and photos from applications to allow individuals to be judged on merit alone.

However, there is still plenty of room for improvement. Recent figures from Bloomberg put the gender pay gap in UK asset management companies at 29.4%, well over the 14.2% cross-industry average.