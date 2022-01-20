The research suggested that ESG bonds are also likely to become more prominent features in emerging world sovereign and corporate debt markets.

ESG bond issuance in emerging markets is set to increase from around $50bn per year in 2020 to $360bn a year by 2023, according to the report.

Sonja Gibbs, managing director and head of sustainable finance at IIF, said: "By 2025, there will be few global investors who do not have a significant allocation to ESG and green investments.

"And if you look further ahead to 2050 - when governments and companies around the world will be seeking to deliver on net-zero commitments - we will have effectively greened global bond markets, transforming our environment for the better."

Boom time for ESG bonds: Time to get excited as new products enter the market?

The research noted that ESG investing has historically been focused on equity markets. However, with around $4trn of capital said to be required on an annual basis "just to contain the threat of climate change", more money will inevitably come from bond investors too, the researchers argued.

Despite the forecasted explosion of growth in the ESG bond space, the researchers at Pictet and IIF also warned of the risks to consider.

They said: "Due to their complexity, ESG bonds can be costly to analyse, requiring far greater scrutiny than their conventional counterparts. Nor do they currently fit neatly into the portfolio construction frameworks investors tend to favour."