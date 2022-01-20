Quilter Cheviot adds alternatives specialist to research team

Ghazanfar Saleem joins

clock • 1 min read
Ghazanfar Saleem joins from The Capital Partnership
Image:

Ghazanfar Saleem joins from The Capital Partnership

Quilter Cheviot has added to its research team, appointing Ghazanfar Saleem as a fund research analyst responsible for alternative funds, including hedge funds.

Saleem brings over 15 years of experience and joins from The Capital Partnership where he oversaw hedge fund research and manager selection.

He will report to Nick Wood, head of investment fund research.

Wood commented: "With fixed income giving limited opportunity for returns and equities continuing to trade at all-time highs, alternatives have really come into their own in recent years.

"As such we see this space as vital in the construction of clients' portfolios and we are delighted to bring a specialist like Ghazanfar into the team to help identify best in class funds that can act as true diversifiers."

Saleem added that alternatives are a "vital asset class" and "changes to the market environment coupled with growth in the investible universe have significantly enhanced the opportunities available to clients."

Saleem will also be looking at funds within the fixed income universe. He said the asset class "remains a stple part of most investors' portfolios".

"I look forward to working with the team in identifying the best managers available in the space," he concluded.

Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
