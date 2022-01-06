Partner content: the three key green tech opportunities for investors

clock • 1 min read

LGIM’s Howie Li outlines the technologies that will offer the greatest growth potential during the climate transition

About $130trn of investment is needed to achieve global net-zero emissions, including $20trn by 2025. This is an essential investment in our future world, but also an investment opportunity in itself.

There are three technology value chains which should in combination facilitate the transition to a decarbonised world and benefit from the waves of investment into climate and environmental solutions.

Clean energy

This market, related to the production of clean energy, spans equipment manufacturers, technology suppliers, and utilities and power producers, each of which will be vital in helping the world address the climate emergency. In our view, the market for clean energy is poised for sustained growth through a virtuous cycle of investment, technological advancement, and increased adoption.

Battery technology

Without better and more extensive battery storage, the potential of clean energy will be limited. Improved energy storage can help overcome the short-term intermittency - due to daylight hours or fluctuating weather - of renewable sources. Battery technology is also integral to the process of replacing internal combustion engine vehicles with electric alternatives.

Hydrogen economy

The combination of clean energy and batteries can, however, only take the world some of the way to net zero. Many areas of the economy - such as heavy-goods vehicles, shipping, and some aspects of heavy industry and home heating - will be hard to decarbonise with just the aforementioned technologies. Hydrogen power and fuel cells are becoming a viable alternative in these spaces.

Together, these three themes can offer portfolios exposure to long-term secular growth markets, diversification potential relative to a market-cap benchmark, and a tangible ESG impact and alignment to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

Click to access your exclusive Spotlight guide and learn more about how investors can fight the climate crisis

This post is funded by LGIM

Related Topics

More on Investment

All the latest news, analysis and content about the Covid-19 outbreak
Investment

Coronavirus Blog: Investors put pressure on Covid-19 vaccine makers over global access

Latest news and reaction

Investment Week
clock 07 January 2022 • 1 min read
Industry Voice: Playbook for a shifting economic landscape
Investment

Industry Voice: Playbook for a shifting economic landscape

2022 Global Market Outlook

Sebastien Page, Justin Thomson, Mark Vaselkiv @ T. Rowe Price
clock 06 January 2022 • 3 min read
Energy “place to be” in 2021, say experts
Funds

Baillie Gifford funds waver as private equity and India boom

Guinness Global Energy best performing fund in IA universe

Georgie Lee
clock 05 January 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Baillie Gifford funds waver as private equity and India boom

05 January 2022 • 4 min read
02

Invesco look to merge two Causer and Read income funds

07 January 2022 • 1 min read
03

CEO Dirk Klee leaves Barclays Wealth for Bitcoin Suisse

07 January 2022 • 2 min read
04

Consultant and staffing costs surpass £510k at Woodford IM as a result of FCA investigation

04 January 2022 • 1 min read
05

Industry Voice: Global credit - the new frontier for sustainable investors

17 December 2021 • 2 min read
06

JO Hambro taps Aviva Investors client solutions head for distribution role

05 January 2022 • 1 min read
19 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2022

Register now
Trustpilot