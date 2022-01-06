Ocean Dial Asset Management appoints global head of sales and distribution

Jain brings 16 years' experience to the role, with a particular focus on India, emerging and frontier market equity products over her career.

She joins the firm behind the India Capital Growth and Gateway to India funds from Kratos Capital, and has worked for IIFL Wealth, Ashburton Investments, Kotak and HSBC.

CIO and manager of India Capital Growth, David Cornell, said: "[Swati] joins at a pivotal stage for the business and brings a range of relevant investor relationships at a time when India's relevance to international investors is growing strongly.

"By creating this new role Ocean Dial will be able to offer more investors exposure to India through our niche investment products and provide access India's attractive growth prospects."