iM Global Partner hires David Barfoot as UK sales head

David Barfoot joins from Rize ETF

David Barfoot has been working in the asset management industry for more than 20 years
Asset management network iM Global Partner has hired David Barfoot as director for the UK, Channel Islands and Ireland as part of the firms European expansion plans.

He joins from Rize ETF where he was head of sales, having previously held roles at Smith & Williamson and JP Morgan Asset Management. 

Deputy CEO and head of distribution for EMEA at iM Global Partners, Jamie Hammond, said: "[Barfoot] brings a wealth of industry experience to our firm and his knowledge of the UK market, covering all key channels, will be instrumental in helping us to achieve our growth plans for the UK."

iM Global Partner to build wealth management credentials with US boutique acquisition

iM Global Partner currently represents more than $38bn in assets under management via its long term partnerships with independent asset management companies. Existing partners include Polen Capital, Sirios, Scharf Investments, Zadig Asset Management and Richard Berntein Advisors, among others.

