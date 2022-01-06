iM Global Partner hires David Barfoot as UK sales head

David Barfoot has been working in the asset management industry for more than 20 years

He joins from Rize ETF where he was head of sales, having previously held roles at Smith & Williamson and JP Morgan Asset Management.

Deputy CEO and head of distribution for EMEA at iM Global Partners, Jamie Hammond, said: "[Barfoot] brings a wealth of industry experience to our firm and his knowledge of the UK market, covering all key channels, will be instrumental in helping us to achieve our growth plans for the UK."

iM Global Partner currently represents more than $38bn in assets under management via its long term partnerships with independent asset management companies. Existing partners include Polen Capital, Sirios, Scharf Investments, Zadig Asset Management and Richard Berntein Advisors, among others.