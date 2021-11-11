Industry Voice: Kempen Outlook 2022 - Strong economic growth, but coronavirus continues to play a role

clock • 1 min read
Industry Voice: Kempen Outlook 2022 - Strong economic growth, but coronavirus continues to play a role

We are optimistic about economic growth in 2022. We expect strong growth in the US, the eurozone and Japan, but China will lag. Many countries have not yet recovered from the coronavirus pandemic. Yet corona continues to play a significant role.

Macro Outlook in a nutshell:

  1. Strong growth in the US, eurozone and Japan; China to lag behind slightly.
  2. Economic reopening will trigger higher growth.
  3. Higher inflation is persisting for longer than expected, but it should still be temporary.
  4. Interest rates will climb gradually in 2022.
  5. Equities remain attractive, gold is preferable to bonds, while infrastructure and land provide protection against inflation.

Read more on our website.

Making predictions was a fruitless task in 2020 and 2021 as forecasts underwent frequent adjustments. At the start of 2020, for instance, economists were predicting global growth of over 3% for the year, but the Bloomberg consensus ended up at -4 %. Meanwhile, economists began 2021 forecasting 4% growth for the US economy, while the consensus estimate peaked at 6.5% in the summer, only to drop back towards 5.5% later in the year . This is of course all part and parcel of the unpredictable nature of a global pandemic and its impact on economies, inflation and financial markets. But now that many countries have succeeded in vaccinating significant proportions of their populations, coronavirus should have less of an impact on economic growth. Yet the contagious Delta variant and the risk of new variants arising mean that coronavirus remains a significant risk factor for economic growth that should not be underestimated.

Do you want to know more? Please read more on our website.

Related Topics

More on Investment

Diversity Blog: How is asset management tackling equality?
Investment

Diversity Blog: 70% of Trillium's AUM is run by women but asset manager wants to do better

Round-up of diversity coverage

Investment Week
clock 10 November 2021 • 1 min read
Brian Klinksiek and Simon Marx, LaSalle Investment Management
Investment

Four key things property investors should know in the wake of Covid

Sector has changed dramatically

Brian Klinksiek and Simon Marx
clock 10 November 2021 • 4 min read
Partner Content: Is next-generation tech about to transform traditional industries?
Investment

Partner Content: Is next-generation tech about to transform traditional industries?

Tech savvy companies outside the tech space are creating opportunities that are not yet fully understood, say Capital Group’s experts

Capital Group
Capital Group
clock 08 November 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

FCA under fire over LV sale

09 November 2021 • 2 min read
02

interactive investor places Lindsell Train fund under formal review

09 November 2021 • 2 min read
03

Abrdn 'in discussions' to buy interactive investor

08 November 2021 • 1 min read
04

Jupiter poaches Beesley from Artemis for CIO role

10 November 2021 • 1 min read
05

Columbia Threadneedle completes £615m acquisition of BMO EMEA asset management business

08 November 2021 • 2 min read
06

UK economy set for prolonged stagnation and 'widening' inequalities

10 November 2021 • 2 min read
16 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Retirement Planning Roadshow 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 