Aviva Investors' shift to ESG and infrastructure drives net inflows

AUM reached £263bn in Q3

Group CEO of Aviva Amanda Blanc
Group CEO of Aviva Amanda Blanc

Aviva Investors has seen positive net flows of £893m in the first nine months of 2021, having suffered net outflows of £443m in the same period last year.

According to the company's latest trading update, net flows were up 302% on last year, driven by strong trading momentum and a shift in focus to ESG, real assets, infrastructure and credit. External net flows hit £1.6bn for the nine month period, compared with £1.2bn in 2020, the company said.

 

Assets under management in the third quarter of 2021 reached £263bn, up 1% on the previous three months. 

 

Aviva plc recently completed around £450m of a £750m share buyback, which forms part of the company's target to return at least £4bn to shareholders, announced in August. 

 

The company's group chief executive officer Amanda Blanc said the company has also completed disposals in France and Italy GI since the half year as part of the "simplified and refocused Aviva". 

 

She added: "Aviva is targeting Net Zero by 2040 and we welcome the government's plan, mandating financial institutions to publish transition plans. This will help ensure that every firm making a net zero commitment - whether an insurer, a bank or an asset manager - is doing so in a robust and consistent way."

