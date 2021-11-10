COP26: Johnson urges world leaders to go further in global warming fight

The Prime Minister returned to Scotland by train earlier today (10 November) - a week after being criticised for flying home from the climate summit.

Admitting that the COP26 conference "is not going to fix" climate change in one go, Johnson said: "What we can possibly do, if things go well in the remaining 48 hours, 52 hours, whatever we've got - and I don't see why we shouldn't go into extra time if we have to, but you know I don't want to - is the possibility that we will come away from this with the first genuine road map for a solution to anthropogenic climate change that I can think of in my lifetime."

He was speaking as a first draft of a deal for COP26 calls on countries to strengthen their emissions-cutting plans in the next year in a bid to keep a goal to limit warming to 1.5ºC within reach.

It also calls for faster phasing out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels - a first for a UN deal - but there is likely to be strong resistance to this from some countries and it could be taken out of any final agreement.

Developing countries and campaigners have also raised concerns over the provision of finance for poorer nations to cope with the impact of climate change in the draft deal.

Johnson said the world is closer than it has ever been to tackling climate change. He noted tackling climate change is within reach - "we just need to reach out and grasp it" - and called on world leaders to help achieve that, to pick up the phone and give their negotiators the room to compromise and to be more ambitious.

"We're now finding things are tough, but that doesn't mean it's impossible".

"It doesn't mean that we can't keep 1.5ºC alive. I think with sufficient energy and commitment, and with leaders from around the world now ringing up their negotiators and asking them to move in the ways that they know they can move, and should move, I still think we can achieve it."

The COP26 deal, considered the last chance to put the world on track to meet its climate ambitions, is set to come to an end this Friday.