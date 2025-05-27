Partner Insight: The (Trade) War You Start May Not Be the War You Get

It is a cliché of military history that it is easier to start a war than to end one, and the war one starts may not be the war one gets. If recent selloffs in the US Treasury, stock and dollar markets are any indication, this adage may also hold true for trade wars. In my view, the US is facing fiscal and reputational reckonings and changes in fund flows that could be negative for the dollar and other US assets for a period measured in years, not months.

Fiscal contraction

Tariffs are a form of fiscal tightening, which would point to slower real growth, weaker equities, lower yields, lower oil prices and a weaker US dollar. So why do it? The US government needs money. Total net Treasury debt is 98% of GDP, or $30 trillion. Revenues are in the 17% of GDP range, spending is above 23%. The deficit is 6%-7% of GDP.1 The bond vigilantes are grooming their horses. Spending cuts are the government's first resort, but neither betting markets nor Street estimates are calling for DOGE cuts to hit the mark. Tackling transfer payments—Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security—in a serious way is politically fraught and probably not expedient, in my view. That leaves taxes. There is approximately zero appetite for a bipartisan tax and spending package along the lines of the Bowles-Simpson deficit reduction proposal of 2010 (which failed) in a deeply divided, tax-averse Congress. Tariffs are the one kind of tax that can be enacted by presidential decree.

The initial average tariff proposed on "Liberation Day" of about 22%-23% would have amounted to an estimated 1.5%-2.0% of GDP fiscal tightening. I doubt this will ultimately be the effective rate, but perhaps we land on an effective rate of 12%-15% (a baseline 10% tariff on every country, with much higher rates for China). Stay tuned. This is not equivalent to a value-added tax (VAT), but it rhymes. I believe consumers will ultimately pay most of it, like a VAT (incidence attribution is complicated). Fiscal tightening is not the only near-term challenge to growth; tariff uncertainty alone seems likely to slow discretionary consumer spending and company investment plans. Recession may not be inevitable, but I think a slowdown seems likely.

Reagan-era reversal

I also see potential pain points when I compare today's policy and market realities to history. Current policy settings and portfolio positioning look like the opposite of what we saw from 1980-1982 during the first Reagan administration. Back then, we had a massive fiscal ease (tax cuts, defence build up) and an even more massive monetary tightening (Volcker). US equities and bond markets were under-owned by the rest of the world after the 1970s inflation decade. Once investors figured out Reaganomics, capital flooded into the US, and the US dollar rose for four years, not peaking until 1985.

Today, the situation is reversed. US equities are heavily held by the rest of the world (about 20% of total), as are Treasurys (33%) and equities were priced for optimism.2 Fiscal policy is essentially imposing the highest tax hike since 1968, and fed funds futures imply 75-100 basis points of cuts this year.3 So if the first mix sent the dollar up, maybe the opposite mix will send it down.

Team America is rebranding

Lastly, US equities and the dollar may be rerated lower by non-US investors, who could demand a higher risk premium to invest. Team America is changing its brand. As Leo Lewis wrote in the London Financial Times, writing from Tokyo (two of the largest non-US pools of capital), globalization, rules-based international order and Pax Americana are out.4 Mercantilism, isolationism and protectionism are in. Investors are used to the Federal Reserve acting as a reducer of volatility. However, recent White House policies have contributed to volatility, and that may persist. Higher risk premia seem reasonable. So do changes in investment and portfolio flows. In my view, several industries could be vulnerable to lower levels of investment:



Biotech and Pharma: Health & Human Services cuts to research and conflicts between the administration and Ivy League universities could slow or reduce fundamental research, weakening the competitive position of the US pharmaceuticals industry over time. Corporate research and development focuses on drug development, not discovery. Foreign universities are already recruiting top US academic talent.

Defence: the US defence manufacturers are likely not first choice for euro zone rearmament, as we may now be seen as unreliable.

Energy: Efforts to revive coal may lead US utilities to be placed on carbon footprint exclusion lists for many major European (and increasingly, Asian) institutional investors.

Banking, Legal & Technology Services: Foreign asset managers and other business may conduct risk assessments into their US suppliers (custody, IT, legal) and seek local substitutes for critical services.

Tourism: Heading into the summer season, foreign tourism arrivals are already down.

If you're a non-US investor who already owns US assets, maybe you're thinking about selling some, or at least not adding just now. Global investor sentiment seems to be shifting from a US preference based on exceptional US profitability and growth to an uncertainty-driven buyer's strike to a possible third phase of rebalancing ("sell America"). Perhaps AI and robots will save the US productivity story. But, in my view, the fiscal tailwind that the US economy has benefited from for the past decade seems ended.

On a portfolio flow and policy mix perspective, I'm a dollar bear in this world. That is not a trade war analysis, that is a portfolios flows analysis. We could be looking at a very different, more costly war in my view.

Read More

Disclaimer

1 Source for all US fiscal figures: US Treasury, https://fiscaldata.treasury.gov/americas-finance-guide/federal-spending/

2 Department of the Treasury, 2023 Foreign Portfolio Holdings of US Securities, published April 2024, https://ticdata.treasury.gov/resource-center/data-chart-center/tic/Documents/shla2023r.pdf.

3 Source: Bloomberg, data as of 24 April 2025.

4 Source: Lewis, L. (2025, Mar 27). Japan's apex survival instinct is put to the test. The Financial Times.

Market conditions are extremely fluid and change frequently.



This blog post is provided for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Any opinions or forecasts contained herein reflect the subjective judgments and assumptions of the authors only and do not necessarily reflect the views of Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P. Information, including that obtained from outside sources, is believed to be correct, but Loomis Sayles cannot guarantee its accuracy. This material cannot be copied, reproduced or redistributed without authorization. This information is subject to change at any time without notice.

Additional Notes

This material is provided by Natixis Investment Managers UK Limited (the ‘Firm') which is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA firm reference no. 190258). Registered Office: Natixis Investment Managers UK Limited, Level 4, Cannon Bridge House, 25 Dowgate Hill, London, EC4R 2YA.

When permitted, the distribution of this material is intended to be made to persons as described below:

In the United Kingdom: this material is intended to be communicated to and/or directed at investment professionals and professional investors only. In Ireland: this material is intended to be communicated to and/or directed at professional investors only. In Guernsey: this material is intended to be communicated to and/or directed at only financial services providers which hold a license from the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. In Jersey: this material is intended to be communicated to and/or directed at professional investors only. In the Isle of Man: this material is intended to be communicated to and/or directed at only financial services providers which hold a license from the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority or insurers authorised under section 8 of the Insurance Act 2008.

To the extent that this material is issued by Natixis Investment Managers UK Limited, the fund, services or opinions referred to in this material are only available to the intended recipients and this material must not be relied nor acted upon by any other persons. This material is provided to the intended recipients for information purposes only. This material does not constitute an offer to the public.

It is the responsibility of each investment service provider to ensure that the offering or sale of fund shares or third party investment services to its clients complies with the relevant national law.

The above referenced entity is a business development unit of Natixis Investment Managers, the holding company of a diverse line-up of specialised investment management and distribution entities worldwide. The investment management and distribution subsidiaries of Natixis Investment Managers conduct any regulated activities only in and from the jurisdictions in which they are licensed or authorized. Their services and the products they manage are not available to all investors in all jurisdictions.

Although Natixis Investment Managers believes the information provided in this material to be reliable, including that from third party sources, it does not guarantee the accuracy, adequacy, or completeness of such information.

The provision of this material and/or reference to specific securities, sectors, or markets within this material does not constitute investment advice, or a recommendation or an offer to buy or to sell any security, or an offer of services. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks and expenses of any investment carefully before investing. The analyses, opinions, and certain of the investment themes and processes referenced herein represent the views of the portfolio manager(s) as of the date indicated. These, as well as the portfolio holdings and characteristics shown, are subject to change. There can be no assurance that developments will transpire as may be forecasted in this material.

This material may not be distributed, published, or reproduced, in whole or in part.

All amounts shown are expressed in USD unless otherwise indicated.

DR-70948