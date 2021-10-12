Flows into sustainable funds drive Liontrust AUM to £35.7bn

AUM up 15% in six months to 30 September

clock • 2 min read
Liontrust CEO John Ions
Image:

Liontrust CEO John Ions

Liontrust Asset Management saw assets under management and advice climb 15% to £35.7bn over the six months to end of September, as “strong flows” into its Sustainable Future funds helped net inflows top £2bn.

Chief executive John Ions said the firm generated net inflows of £1.1bn in the most recent quarter to take the total to £2.1bn since the start of the financial year on 1 April 2021.

"Clients demanding a more sustainable outcome from their investments continue to drive strong flows into our Sustainable Future funds," Ions said.

"The quality and integrity of the sustainable investment team, built over a 20-year track record of successful investing, has enabled them to clearly differentiate themselves at a time of many new fund launches."

Liontrust merges US Income and Global Dividend fund

As at 30 September, AUM in its sustainable investment process stood at £13.2bn, £12.2bn of which is in UK retail.

Liontrust's ‘Economic Advantage' investment process had AUM of £10.1bn by the end of the period.

Peel Hunt analysts Stuart Duncan and Robert Sage said in a note that they maintained their ‘hold' recommendation for Liontrust, after the asset manager "confirmed the continuation of strong growth trends, as AUM rose 15% to £35.7bn".

They added: "This is modestly higher than our expectations, albeit more driven by market movements than flows."

Duncan and Sage said that AUM relating to sustainable investment grew 29% in the first half of 2022, although second quarter growth of 11% was below the first quarter level of 16%. Global equity and economic advantage grew by mid-teens percentage points, the note added.

Fund Manager of the Year winner's interview: Liontrust CEO John Ions

Liontrust also announced the appointment of Rebecca Shelley as a new non-executive director, joining the board on 1 November.

From 2012 to 2016, she was the group communications director of Tesco and, most recently, spent three years at TP ICAP as group corporate affairs director and was a member of their global executive committee.

"Rebecca has extensive experience in financial services and listed companies as a non-executive director. Rebecca will be a valuable addition to the board," added Ions.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Ellie Duncan

View profile
More from Ellie Duncan

Bluefield Partners appoints new investment director

Pantheon Infrastructure IPO seeks to raise £300m

More on Funds

Pantheon Infrastructure IPO seeks to raise £300m
Funds

Pantheon Infrastructure IPO seeks to raise £300m

Issue price of 100p per ordinary share

Ellie Duncan
clock 11 October 2021 • 2 min read
Helen Bradshaw of Quilter Investors
Funds

Deep Dive: Fixed income is a crucial element in a portfolio

Yield-to-maturity is often overused

Helen Bradshaw
clock 07 October 2021 • 3 min read
An initial FOI was rejected on cost grounds
Funds

FCA has not rejected a fund application in five years despite complaints over fund quality

Nick Miller has said funds ‘must improve’

James Baxter-Derrington
clock 07 October 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

FCA proposes salary overhaul and end to discretionary bonuses

08 October 2021 • 2 min read
02

Liontrust multi-asset duo join Marlborough in new senior investment roles

05 October 2021 • 2 min read
03

Former Quilter directors to launch wealth management firm

05 October 2021 • 2 min read
04

Investment can help solve Britain's broken housing market

05 October 2021 • 5 min read
05

Blackfinch Renewable European Income is latest trust to defer IPO

06 October 2021 • 1 min read
06

No second fund on the horizon for Blue Whale but a trust could happen

05 October 2021 • 1 min read
14 Oct
United Kingdom
Conference

Fund Selector Briefing - Channel Islands

Register now
Trustpilot

 