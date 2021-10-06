Partner Content: Will new technologies and new behaviours spring from Covid-19?

Capital Group
Capital Group
clock 06 October 2021 • 1 min read
Partner Content: Will new technologies and new behaviours spring from Covid-19?

The pandemic may be the latest example of innovation springing from adversity, say Capital Group's experts

Over the last year or two, governments and the pharmaceutical industry have come together to fund and develop vaccines at record speed. But Martin Romo, an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group, believes this is just the first of many advances the pandemic will trigger over the next five to 10 years.

One example is that we are already seeing an acceleration of the journey towards a cashless society. "A decade from now, I think digital payments will be the norm, and people will give you odd looks if you try to pay with cash," says Jody Jonsson, global equity portfolio manager at Capital Group.

Remote working is a second example. Lisa Thompson, another equity portfolio manager at Capital Group, expects this to have repercussions for a wide range of sectors. "As remote work becomes more common, I think we will see many people relocate to suburbs and smaller cities," she says.

"This shift would have implications that span a variety of industries, not just office and commercial real estate in city centres. The restaurant sector, for example, may look very different in 10 years."

Click here to read the article in full and learn about more pandemic-inspired changes and their implications on the Future Forward hub. Brought to you by Investment Week, Professional Adviser and Capital Group.

Related Topics

Capital Group
Author spotlight

Capital Group

View profile
More from Capital Group

Partner Content: Is riding around in a robotaxi closer than you think?

Partner Content: What next for health care opportunities post Covid-19 vaccine?

More on Investment

Claire Madden of Connection Capital
Investment

Alternatives: Which funds are attracting private capital investors?

Technology in focus

Claire Madden
clock 06 October 2021 • 4 min read
Partner Content: Is riding around in a robotaxi closer than you think?
Investment

Partner Content: Is riding around in a robotaxi closer than you think?

Capital Group
Capital Group
clock 06 October 2021 • 1 min read
Francesco Conte of JPM
Investment

The road to COP26: Five climate change solutions

Francesco Conte
clock 06 October 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Octopus launches £40m fundraise for Apollo VCT

01 October 2021 • 1 min read
02

Genesis trust shareholders vote in favour of Fidelity at EGM

01 October 2021 • 2 min read
03

Schroders: Investors care more about the environment than ever

30 September 2021 • 2 min read
04

Lothar Mentel on the importance of IFAs and 'fear of the unknown'

01 October 2021 • 4 min read
05

Gresham House completes acquisition of Mobeus Equity Partners' VCT business

01 October 2021 • 1 min read
06

Robeco launches SDG-focused engagement fund

30 September 2021 • 1 min read
07 Oct
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser 360 Conference 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 