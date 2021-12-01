Partner Insight: The challenge of selecting sustainable debt

We asked BlueBay's Tom Moulds, senior portfolio manager, how he identifies investments for BlueBay's new impact-aligned debt strategy

How do you select opportunities around your seven sustainable themes, which include such topics as enabling a circular economy and promoting clean and safe energy?

We go through a particularly meticulous process for this impact-aligned strategy. The first part, when we started building the strategy, was to screen the whole universe of potential investments.

We screened out issuers we knew we could not buy due to our criteria. Then we used programming languages to write routines to interrogate data, mainly from Bloomberg, to create a potential universe of issuers that fit our sustainability themes. Our data science approach is something that, we see, relatively few other sustainable investors do, as yet.

What happens next?

Then there's an iterative process of narrowing down that universe through a combination of looking at things more carefully and bringing in the analysts. We've educated our analysts on our sustainability criteria to make sure they really understand what we're looking for.

So it's a mix of data science and human judgment?

I guess the first stage of building a potential universe is almost like a quantitative process. But, yes, then we're working with the ESG team and the bottom-up credit analysts - there are around 30 at BlueBay - to interrogate those issuers to see if they really do meet our qualifying criteria for the impact fund.

Is teamwork critical to this kind of multi-theme global strategy?

Everybody has got a stake in this strategy, from portfolio management, to analysts, to the ESG team! It may be the first strategy at BlueBay to have such an intense degree of collaboration. Personally, I've found it fascinating to deal with so many analysts from different teams and collect so much information from different areas.

Click here to learn more about impact-aligned debt investing and the BlueBay team's seven key sustainable themes

For professional investors only

This is a marketing communication. There are several risks associated with investing in this product. Please refer to the prospectus of the fund and to the KIID available on this website before making any final investment decisions.

This document may be produced and issued by the following entities: in the European Economic Area (EEA), by BlueBay Funds Management Company S.A. (the ManCo), which is regulated by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF). In Germany and Italy, the ManCo is operating under a branch passport pursuant to the Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities Directive (2009/65/EC) and the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (2011/61/EU). In the United Kingdom (UK) by BlueBay Asset Management LLP (BBAM LLP), which is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the National Futures Association (NFA) as authorised by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). In United States, by BlueBay Asset Management USA LLC which is registered with the SEC and the NFA. In Switzerland, by BlueBay Asset Management AG where the Representative and Paying Agent is BNP Paribas Securities Services, Paris, succursale de Zurich, Selnaustrasse 16, 8002 Zurich, Switzerland. The place of performance is at the registered office of the Representative. The courts of the registered office of the Swiss representative shall have jurisdiction pertaining to claims in connection with the distribution of shares in Switzerland. The Prospectus, the Key Investor Information Documents (KIIDs), where applicable, the Articles of Incorporation and any other document required, such as the Annual and Semi-Annual Reports, may be obtained free of charge from the Representative in Switzerland. In Japan, by BlueBay Asset Management International Limited which is registered with the Kanto Local Finance Bureau of Ministry of Finance, Japan. In Australia, BlueBay is exempt from the requirement to hold an Australian financial services license under the Corporations Act in respect of financial services as it is regulated by the FCA under the laws of the UK which differ from Australian laws. In Canada, BBAM LLP is not registered under securities laws and is relying on the international dealer exemption under applicable provincial securities legislation, which permits BBAM LLP to carry out certain specified dealer activities for those Canadian residents that qualify as "a Canadian permitted client", as such term is defined under applicable securities legislation. The BlueBay group entities noted above are collectively referred to as "BlueBay" within this document. The registrations and memberships noted should not be interpreted as an endorsement or approval of BlueBay by the respective licensing or registering authorities.

To the best of BlueBay's knowledge and belief this document is true and accurate at the date hereof. BlueBay makes no express or implied warranties or representations with respect to the information contained in this document and hereby expressly disclaim all warranties of accuracy, completeness or fitness for a particular purpose. Opinions and estimates constitute BlueBay judgment and are subject to change without notice. The document is intended only for "Professional Clients" and "Eligible Counterparties" (as defined by the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive ("MiFID") or the FCA); or in Switzerland for "Qualified Investors", as defined in Article 10 of the Swiss Collective Investment Schemes Act and its implementing ordinance, or in the US by "Accredited Investors" (as defined in the Securities Act of 1933) or "Qualified Purchasers" (as defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940) as applicable and should not be relied upon by any other category of customer.

In the United States, this document may also be provided by RBC Global Asset Management (U.S.) Inc. ("RBC GAM-US"), an SEC registered investment adviser. RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) which includes BBAM LLP, RBC GAM-US, RBC Global Asset Management (Asia) Limited and RBC Global Asset Management Inc., which are separate, but affiliated corporate entities.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. No part of this document may be reproduced, redistributed or passed on, directly or indirectly, to any other person or published, in whole or in part, for any purpose in any manner without the prior written permission of BlueBay. Copyright 2021 © BlueBay, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RBC and BBAM LLP may be considered to be related and/or connected to RBC and its other affiliates.® Registered trademark of RBC. RBC GAM is a trademark of RBC. BlueBay Funds Management Company S.A., registered office 4, BoulevardRoyal L-2449 Luxembourg, company registered in Luxembourg number B88445. BlueBay Asset Management LLP, registered office 77 Grosvenor Street, London W1K 3JR, partnership registered in England and Wales number OC370085. The term partner refers to a member of the LLP or a BlueBay employee with equivalent standing. Details of members of the BlueBay Group and further important terms which this message is subject to can be obtained at www.bluebay.com. All rights reserved.