Candriam strengthens UK team, eyes growth in country

High demand for ESG

Candriam eyes UK growth
Candriam eyes UK growth

Candriam’s Martha Mackay has been promoted to client relationship manager, focusing on the UK wholesale market, as the fund manager moves to strengthen the team in the country.

According to the Euorpean firm, the UK is seen as an important growth market for Candriam as demand for sustainable and thematic investments increase.

Also, Sudipta Karmaker has joined Candriam as an Investment20/20 trainee, while Anthony Macdonald has been appointed as head of UK institutional business.

The Investment20/20 programme is a scheme designed to "attract, nurture and grow" a diverse pool of talent in the industry.

Candriam expands thematic equity team with triple hire

Karmaker will be based in London and report to head of UK distribution David Morley.

The appointment of Macdonald, who also reports to Morley, has been said to reflect the UK market as a priority market for Candriam.

The firm commented: "UK investors are increasingly demanding access to more responsible and sustainable investments and Candriam is well positioned to respond."

Prior to joining Candriam, Macdonald was sirector of UK institutional business development & consultant relations at BNY Mellon Investment Management for the last eight years. He has held other roles at BNY Mellon Investment Management over the last fourteen years.

David Morley, head of UK distribution, said: "We are delighted to welcome Anthony to the Candriam team. We are confident that his knowledge of the UK institutional market will strengthen our position in the UK, particularly at a time of increased demand for sustainable strategies.

"In addition the well-deserved promotion of Martha Mackay to Client Relationship Manager and appointment of Sudipta Karmaker will strengthen our ability to serve this important market for Candriam."

