Industry Voice: Investing for a better future through the BMO Sustainable Opportunities Global Equity Strategy

BMO Global Asset Management
clock 03 August 2021 • 1 min read
During 2020, 95% of our ESG activity positively aligned to the UN Sustainable Development Goals with a focus on SDG 3- Good Health and Well-being and SDG 8- Decent Work and Economic Growth. Labour standards were an important focus for our engagement activity with continued focus on topics including modern slavery and living wages, as well as protecting workforces during the Covid-19 pandemic. Discover more about our strategy by downloading our latest impact report.

 

 

 

Disclaimers:

The value of investments and any income derived from them can go down as well as up as a result of market or currency movements and investors may not get back the original amount invested. Views and opinions have been arrived at by BMO Global Asset Management and should not be considered to be a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell any stocks or products that may be mentioned.

 

© 2021 BMO Global Asset Management. Financial promotions are issued for marketing and information purposes; in the United Kingdom by BMO Asset Management Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

