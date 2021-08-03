Mythbusting in Japan: Five reasons why investors are missing out on investment opportunities

It is time to reconsider the top five myths about the nation:

Ageing population

There is a view that an ageing population means the country is not experiencing growth.

However, while Japan's nominal GDP has grown by just 9% since 1994, total corporate profit was up by 140% in USD terms by the end of March 2020. The growth is there - you just need to know how to find it.

Lack of analyst coverage

Around three-quarters of the investable companies in Japan have either one analyst or no analysts covering them.

Skilled investment managers can identify specific sectors and companies that underpin the market's growth and share the gains with their clients. Japan stocks are under-researched despite a large investment universe, and this allows investors to uncover ‘hidden gems' that are not well-understood by the market.

Japan remains attractive for active investors as digitalisation gathers momentum

Technology deficiencies

Another misconception is that Japan is falling behind on technology.

In fact, Japan has commanded a 40% market share of triadic patent families, and has been consistently number one since 2005, followed by the US (27%) and Germany (10%) by the end of 2017.

Japan is still a leader in innovation-led sectors like factory automation and semi-conductor technology. There are also many quality companies in software-as-a-service (SaaS), medical devices and digital solutions that provide investment opportunities.

For example, certain SaaS companies used their strong net cash balance sheets to invest massively into their businesses over the past year to increase their penetration into Japanese corporate clients.

There is still plenty of room to grow as the adoption of SaaS in Japan is still relatively low.

Macroeconomic impacts

Investors who have been disappointed in Japan in the past have often based their decisions on macroeconomic themes or one-off events like the current Olympic Games.

Investors instead need to look at growth drivers for companies.

Qualities like a dominant market share in a niche industry are important. Examples include leading Asian consumer franchises, global medical equipment manufacturers, factory automation companies, and other technology leaders.

Japan readies for a major rebound on back of the Olympics

Limited trade capabilities

Finally, the perception that Japan is simply an export economy is not correct.

Exports only accounted for 18% of GDP, compared to 40% for Korea and 47% for Germany.

Japan has a very healthy domestic market as well as strong inward investment. More than 90% of its current account surplus comes from interest and dividend income from overseas markets, while China generates more than 100% and Korea more than 80% from net trade value. Investors need to look at the numbers behind the Japan story to see the real opportunities.

Japan offers a good opportunity for investors and there are plenty of information asymmetry and hidden gems to discover.

Sophia Li is portfolio manager at FSSA Investment Managers, part of First Sentier Investors.