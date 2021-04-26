Industry Voice: Is climate change engagement actually having an impact?

Investors must play a central role in tackling the climate crisis, and we are committed to playing our part. Engaging companies to adopt climate-friendly business models has been on our engagement agenda for two decades and was our top priority for 2020. We covered industries throughout the value chain, but in this article, we will focus on three - mining, transportation and financial services - to give an overview of whether our engagement is having an impact.

