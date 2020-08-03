Partner Insight: Is it time to challenge sustainable investing?

We asked Mike Fox, Royal London Asset Management's Head of Sustainable Investments, why RLAM has an independent advisory committee

What is the purpose of the Independent Advisory Committee?

If you run a sustainable fund, you face a choice. You can buy in third-party research and effectively outsource decisions about the sustainability of each investment.

Or - like us - you can insource much of the research and take responsibility for those decisions, not least because there is no single definition of sustainability and the decisions are complex. For example, is Google a sustainable company?

If you do the latter, you need some form of independent oversight. Although we are conservative in what we consider for investment, fund managers will be perceived to have inherent biases towards something that is financially attractive but sustainably less sound. So our four-person advisory committee is there to challenge us, help ensure we act in the spirit of our sustainable funds - and offer their wide knowledge and expertise.

Do they meet often and see all your investing?

The committee meets at least three, sometimes four, times a year and can meet virtually as well. Financial markets move fast, so if everybody internally is in agreement on an investment, we can follow our internal processes.

However, at the next committee meeting the external advisory committee can comment on those decisions; if they disagree with them, we'll likely have to take the relevant investment out of the funds. That's not something any fund manager wants to do, so we don't play close to the wind in terms of what we put in the funds.

In practice, we focus the committee's time on the controversial, difficult stuff. That's either where we can't agree internally if individual companies meet our sustainable investing criteria; or special issues that there's no precedent for, so we want the committee to put a framework around how we should be thinking.

It's called an advisory committee because it is advisory. But in the 17 years I've been here, we've not gone against their advice. Ignoring the committee even once would set a difficult precedent.

What sort of special issues does the advisory committee guide you on?

Fossil fuels is a big one. We get asked about that a lot but we say: What exactly do you mean by ‘fossil fuels'? Fossil fuel extraction, power generation, or services companies?

In consultation with the advisory committee, we shaped a policy around each of those areas. The end result, for example, is that fossil fuel extraction is a simple ‘No' - we don't own any oil, gas or coal mining companies. However, we will consider power generation utilities that have a bias towards renewables and that are increasing that bias over time.

Will the coronavirus crisis change how your team and the committee approach sustainability issues?

Firstly, the crisis offers a proof point as to why we invest in companies that solve rather than cause problems. For example, we own companies involved with the UK testing strategy and the effort to develop effective treatments.

Secondly, it's been extremely interesting to see how CEOs and businesses within our potential investment universe have responded. You get a window into the soul of companies at times like these. Some of the good actions we have seen are brilliant but there will also be disappointments.

One member of the advisory committee, Professor Alex Edmans of the London Business School, is a leading thinker on corporate responsibility. We can go back to the advisory committee, describe the spectrum of things we've observed and ask: How do you think that compares to what we should be supporting as investors?

