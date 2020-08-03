Crispin Odey charged with indecent assault
Relating to incident from 1998
Hedge fund manager Crispin Odey has been charged with indecent assault in relation to an incident from 1998.
The Crown Prosecution Service issued a statement on 31 July, which said Odey had been "charged with indecent assault following a complaint by a woman over an incident in 1998" and is due in Westminster Magistrates' Court on 28 September.
Odey Asset Management hires head of institutional business
He is alleged to have assaulted a woman over the age of 16 in Swan Walk, Chelsea, where the founder of Odey Asset Management owns a home, "on or around" 13 July 1998, according to a Metropolitan Police statement, which added that Odey had been charged in May of this year.
"It is all in the court's hands", he told the Financial Times. "It was a long time ago."
In a separate statement, Odey denied the allegation and insisted he would "strongly contest this matter".
Hedge fund shorts on UK equities jump 25% in 2020 - reports
Odey is a Conservative Party donor and vocal backer of Brexit, who last year dismissed suggestions that he had backed Boris Johnson to become Prime Minister in order to profit from a no-deal Brexit as "crap", adding that Johnson would be a "great Prime Minister" in the "new Jerusalem" after Brexit.