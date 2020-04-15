Industry Voice: A truly global sustainable fund

While Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) has a long and successful history in sustainable investing, we haven't launched a new sustainable fund for eight years. Indeed, our Sustainable Leaders Trust was launched in 1990, and our Sustainable World and Sustainable Diversified Trusts each celebrated their 10th anniversaries last year. We have focused instead on evolving our sustainable investment process and developing our research resources to deliver consistent topquartile performance.

It's a great privilege to launch a new fund and we've put a great deal of thought into this. We wanted to ensure it was sufficiently different from our existing funds and enhanced investor choice, yet retained the expertise and focus that has informed the success of our current range. We believe we've got this balance right and have benefited from the experiences - good and bad - of other global fund launches. Without being trite, we think of this as ‘last-mover advantage'.

Our new fund will expand our existing product range using the same equity-only structure as our UK fund, Sustainable Leaders, and be truly global. This will make the fund attractive to wealth managers and complement the existing Sustainable World Trust, which offers a mixture of equity and debt for those seeking less volatility and more income than a pure equity global fund.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author's own and do not constitute investment advice.