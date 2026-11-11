Aberdeen Investments' Ian Hewett: Takeover wave threatens to drain UK market

Gamma Communications controversy

clock • 3 min read

Each month, more bids for UK-listed companies come raining in. Each has its own unique combination of circumstances, but the common thread through all is that the buyers recognise the opportunity for a bargain.

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