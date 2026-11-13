Zennor Asset Management's Harry Salter: Japanese equity market the haystack in the needle

Postcard from Japan

clock • 4 min read

Active investing is often described as a search for mispriced assets among a much larger pool of fairly priced or overpriced ones – the proverbial needle in a haystack.

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