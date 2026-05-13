Gravis' Philip Kent: Not all private credit is created equal

'Fragmenting, not failing'

clock • 4 min read

In a short space of time, private credit has gone from being an asset class in the ascendancy to front-page worry.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Funds

Gravis' Philip Kent: Not all private credit is created equal
Funds

Gravis' Philip Kent: Not all private credit is created equal

'Fragmenting, not failing'

Philip Kent
clock 13 May 2026 • 4 min read
Wealth Club boasts 'rapid expansion' with eight private markets funds to launch on platform
Funds

Wealth Club boasts 'rapid expansion' with eight private markets funds to launch on platform

Taking total to 27

Jack Roach
clock 06 May 2026 • 1 min read
Just 9% of Schroders funds fail to deliver consistent performance value
Funds

Just 9% of Schroders funds fail to deliver consistent performance value

Assessment of Value report

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 05 May 2026 • 3 min read
Trustpilot