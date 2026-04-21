Mike Bell: Markets on noise-cancelling mode risk missing next political shock

'Investors think they know the playbook'

clock • 4 min read

I have recently bought my first pair of noise-cancelling headphones. The world feels so peaceful with them turned on. Investors appear to have discovered their benefits, too.

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