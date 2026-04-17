Hargreaves Lansdown's Derren Nathan: A stellar year for the IPO watchlist

Space, AI and banking

clock • 4 min read

Last week, we watched the enormous Artemis II blast its cargo of brave astronauts to orbit the moon for the first time in 50 years. I even let my son stay up for it, a throwback to the excitement that accompanied the Apollo missions in the sixties.

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