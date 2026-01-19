BCA Research's Matt Gertken: What matters and what does not in 2026 geopolitics

Iran crisis front of mind

clock • 4 min read

Iran's crisis, or Russo-Chinese clashes with US allies, could cause global financial shocks this year. Most other geopolitical topics pale by comparison.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Markets

Economists warn of stagflationary impact of US-EU feud as markets await next move
Markets

Economists warn of stagflationary impact of US-EU feud as markets await next move

Investors to be more defensive

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 19 January 2026 • 3 min read
Market Movers blog: European indices drop as Trump's tariff threats over Greenland escalate
Markets

Market Movers blog: European indices drop as Trump's tariff threats over Greenland escalate

Latest news and analysis

Investment Week
clock 19 January 2026 • 1 min read
BCA Research's Matt Gertken: What matters and what does not in 2026 geopolitics
Markets

BCA Research's Matt Gertken: What matters and what does not in 2026 geopolitics

Iran crisis front of mind

Matt Gertken
clock 19 January 2026 • 4 min read
Trustpilot