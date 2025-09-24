Research in Finance's Austin Laylee: A deep dive into UK retail investors' private market perceptions

Retail use figures have stagnated

clock • 5 min read

The democratisation of private markets has been the talk of UK asset management these past couple of years.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Markets

Most Magnificent Seven stocks still in favour with UK investors despite US economic concerns
Markets

Most Magnificent Seven stocks still in favour with UK investors despite US economic concerns

Magnificent Seven stocks up 20.4% YTD

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 23 September 2025 • 2 min read
Paragon Mortgages to delist from London's main market
Markets

Paragon Mortgages to delist from London's main market

Latest in a swathe of exits

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 23 September 2025 • 1 min read
Market Movers blog: Nvidia to invest up to $100bn in tech giant OpenAI
Markets

Market Movers blog: Nvidia to invest up to $100bn in tech giant OpenAI

Latest news and analysis

Investment Week
clock 23 September 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot