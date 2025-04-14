Friday Briefing: Grab the paper bags, the ride has just begun

The news this week that Bedfordshire may get its own Universal amusement park shied in comparison to the hair-raising, stomach-turning rollercoaster that has been ‘tariff mania’ these last few days, catapulting markets towards one of the steepest rides in decades.
US President Donald Trump's so-called ‘Liberation Day' – which saw virtually every country on the planet hit with ‘reciprocal' tariffs on goods exported to the States – was not met with the same confidence as the president's. Opponents blast Trump for market manipulation as he pauses tariffs for 90 days Markets started to tumble. Across the world, US, European and Asian markets were all in the red. For days. A full week of market losses unfurled - caused by the sharp and somewhat unexpected shift in trade policies - as the magnitude of Trump's tariffs took many by surprise. US i...
