Schroders' Johanna Kyrklund: Trump's tariffs risk rapidly moving from unknowable to analysable

It has been a dramatic start to the year - DeepSeek's disruption of the AI narrative, a seismic shift in defence and infrastructure spending out of Germany and, of course, ‘Liberation Day’.
As a result, we initially witnessed significant divergence in performance across and within asset classes and, more recently, a severe correction. As always, we need to take a step back to gain some perspective. We have talked a lot in recent years about a major shift in the investment regime driven by a rejection of the political consensus which dominated western policy from the 1990s onwards; a focus on fiscal rectitude combined with loose monetary policy and a highly globalised economy. The challenge with this model, particularly in the 2010s, as interest rates moved to zero or ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes