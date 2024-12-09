Friday Briefing: What is the point of outlooks when markets don't think long-term anymore?

Friday Briefing

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 5 min read

December is well and truly here and for most this means the welcoming of heartwarming Christmas activities and terribly shoehorned festive related puns in headlines and comments.

What the month also brings is outlooks for the coming year when analysts, stock pickers, CIOs, managers and firms alike outline their vision for the coming 12 months. Indeed, as I do a search for ‘outlook' in my inbox just this week alone I get almost 500 hits. JPMAM's Karen Ward: Political uncertainty in markets has been replaced with 'policy uncertainty' Scrolling back to the beginning of November, and I have over 1,345 results. Outlooks are an informative tradition of markets, allowing clients to glean the tone of how managers feel going into the next year gain a clearer unde...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Matt Evans loses mandates as Ninety One merges UK funds with sister portfolios

Liontrust head of global distribution and head of institutional sales both set to retire in 2025

More on Investment

Partner Insight: Need to know - The rise of LTAFs
Investment

Partner Insight: Need to know - The rise of LTAFs

Hardeep Tawakley
clock 09 December 2024 • 2 min read
Friday Briefing: What is the point of outlooks when markets don't think long-term anymore?
Investment

Friday Briefing: What is the point of outlooks when markets don't think long-term anymore?

Friday Briefing

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 09 December 2024 • 5 min read
Partner Insight: What next for the global economy and markets in 2025?
Investment

Partner Insight: What next for the global economy and markets in 2025?

Vanguard's 2025 outlook suggests a new narrative for investors, looking beyond the “landing” to focus on the supply-side forces driving markets.

Lukas Brandl-Cheng Investment Strategy Analyst and Shaan Raithatha Senior Economist at Vanguard, Europe
clock 09 December 2024 • 11 min read
Trustpilot