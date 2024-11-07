abrdn's Lizzy Galbraith: What a Trump win could mean for the economic outlook

The market is focusing on the reflationary aspects of Trump’s agenda. This means a stronger dollar, higher yields, US equites up, and oil lower.
Whether these moves are sustained will depend on the House election and Trump's economic priorities. Higher nominal GDP growth and higher-than-otherwise interest rates are the macro implications we are most confident about for now. The House race is still uncertain, and the outcome could have significant implications for the eventual macro and market impacts of Trump's presidency. It will decide whether Trump has latitude to pursue legislative changes including significant tax cuts or is constrained to Executive Orders which would see more focus on tariffs. Investors split over ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes