Friday Briefing: Could this be Home REIT's final chapter?

Typically, that would be a milestone to celebrate, if it were not for the fact that shareholders have been unable to trade its shares for nearly half of that time. After two rocky years for investors in the former FTSE 250 trust, news of a proposed managed wind-down earlier this week (16 July) could finally offer some relief. Home REIT proposes managed wind-down as 'strategy faces considerable challenges' At the same time, the proposal also dashes any hopes of a turnaround for the once-hopeful AEW, which took on the investment management mandate nearly a year ago. In March, se...