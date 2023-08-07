Friday Briefing: So it goes…

While this wisdom helped Billy Pilgrim comprehend everything from a flat bottle of champagne to the horrors of the Second World War, I've found the mantra has wormed its way back into my mind of late, and particularly over the past week or so. The Bank of England has raised rates to the highest level in XX years. So it goes. A GAM shareholder group has accused Liontrust of XXX. So it goes. Liontrust hits back at a GAM shareholder group. So it goes. Woodford investors are ever closer to a conclusion, but still not quite there. So it goes. Home REIT has released another concern...